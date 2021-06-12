Letter to the editor: Please, Mr. Mayor and Auburn Council, give us an extension on short-term rentals

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We rent our entire house with an average of 4-5 people at one time with our driveway having places for up to 4 cars. I seriously doubt that any of our neighbors even are aware that we have been a part of Airbnb.

It took us a while to consider Airbnb as a source of needed additional income. Having strangers in our home with our personal possessions without us there was difficult. But once we understood the kind of atmosphere that is created at an Airbnb we decided with some hesitation at first. It turned out to be wonderful. Meeting AU Alumnus, future AU kids and their parents, brides and grooms that wanted to share their important occasion in Auburn, best friends and their spouse meeting for a small reunion, military guys getting away from the base in Columbus, etc.

What makes Airbnb so special? In order to share our home and neighborhood we read their reviews they have gotten from other Airbnb's but they also get to see our reviews from Airbnb guest we have had. They are not renters they are Guests, and we are their Host.