 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Republicans want everybody to forget what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Letter to the editor: Republicans want everybody to forget what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Capitol Breach Sedition

In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Key figures in the Jan. 6 riot on U.S. Capitol spoke about their desire to overthrow the government, but to date, U.S prosecutors have charged no one with sedition. They could still add them. But prosecutors may be reluctant to bring them because of their legal complexity and the difficulty in securing convictions.

 Jose Luis Magana - freelancer, FR159526 AP

Shattered image

Generations of school children were taught that one characteristic distinguished American democracy, one that offered a lesson to the rest of the world. It was that after every presidential election, no matter how bitterly fought the campaign, there was a peaceful transfer of power from the outgoing administration to the new one.

On Jan. 6, 2021, that image of a mature American government was shattered, and we stood on the brink of becoming the northernmost banana republic.

The crowd that stormed the Capitol was not the public exercising its right “peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” They were attempting to set aside the will of a majority of the voters in the 2020 presidential election.

The mob had mayhem on its mind.

On Jan. 6, people died. People were injured. Property was damaged. There is increasing evidence that much of what occurred was planned.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

One would think that conservatives would want to examine how the insurrection occurred and how we should prevent it from happening again.

Yet, the Republicans in Congress, who style themselves conservatives, want us to forget that it ever happened. Some of them have termed the mob as just peaceable “tourists” and are calling the rioters “political prisoners.” Others have blamed everyone except supporters of Donald Trump for the violence. If they believe that is the case, why are they not curious to find out?

They do not want us to believe what we saw. They do not want to hear what the Capitol policemen, who put their lives on the line to protect them, saw and experienced.

They are knaves.

And they think that we are fools.

William B. Brown

Opelika

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert