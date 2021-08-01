Letter to the editor: Republicans want everybody to forget what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6

Shattered image

Generations of school children were taught that one characteristic distinguished American democracy, one that offered a lesson to the rest of the world. It was that after every presidential election, no matter how bitterly fought the campaign, there was a peaceful transfer of power from the outgoing administration to the new one.

On Jan. 6, 2021, that image of a mature American government was shattered, and we stood on the brink of becoming the northernmost banana republic.

The crowd that stormed the Capitol was not the public exercising its right “peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” They were attempting to set aside the will of a majority of the voters in the 2020 presidential election.

The mob had mayhem on its mind.

On Jan. 6, people died. People were injured. Property was damaged. There is increasing evidence that much of what occurred was planned.

One would think that conservatives would want to examine how the insurrection occurred and how we should prevent it from happening again.