Letter to the editor: Somebody give Nick Saban a baby bottle and a pacifier

Whiny baby

Alabama coach Nick Saban, fearful that his fiefdom is imperiled, now is a fierce competitive balance advocate. Huh. In 2011, Pulitzer Prize winner Taylor Branch wrote “The Shame of College Sports for Atlantic magazine. The preface said, “But the real scandal is the very structure of college sports, wherein student-athletes generate billions of dollars for universities and private companies while earning nothing for themselves.” Coaches like Lincoln Riley, and Brian Kelly didn’t need a transfer portal to bolt their colleges and the players they demand loyalty from, in their insatiable drive for more green and more gold. And the ever fiery Saban was mute.

Saban has never publicly lamented the inglorious incongruity of earning a multi-million dollar salary and benefitting from numerous endorsement deals, while the revenue producers, the players, earned a so-called free education. Which in actuality proves a quid pro quo, a favor or advantage or something expected in return for something. Here’s an example, a 2006 NCAA conducted survey, revealed that college athletes spent 45 hours a week on athletics. Sounds like a job.

Saban spewed his unrighteousness bile at Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders because their players are finally benefitting from NIL deals. First, the schools aren’t buying players, the players are exercising their autonomy. Yes, I know, what’s that? Sanders, no wallflower, blistered Saban. “You best believe I will address the LIE Coach Saban told, tomorrow. We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE,” Sanders tweeted.

Fisher said, “It’s despicable that a reputable coach can come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way.” Two things were missing in Saban’s rant. A baby bottle and and a pacifier.

Uggh.

Marc D. Greenwood

Opelika