Letter to the Editor: Somebody needs to thank the Auburn School Board for acting courageously
Letters to the Editor

ACS mask requirement.JPG

A local parent shouts in disapproval at school officials before exiting the room before the Auburn City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a mask requirement for the first six weeks of the fall semester at a special meeting Thursday, July 29, 2021.

 Alex Hosey,

I read with regret the angry and uncivil comments directed towards the Board of Education at Wednesday’s meeting by some members of the local community. I know that I am not alone in being extremely grateful for the wise and well-considered decision to mandate universal masking at our schools in the midst of this COVID surge. As board members have stated, their decision is supported by the local and state health professionals and the science on the virus and virus mitigation.

I’m sorry that more supporters of their decision were not present at Wednesday’s meeting to voice our support. However, we who support masking are less likely to attend crowded indoor meetings because of our concern about virus transmission.

That said, supporters should let the board know that they are appreciated. They are acting courageously for the common good in the face of great pressure. I hope they will continue to follow expert advice and persist in these wise policies until we have beaten back this great threat to our children and our community’s welfare. And I ask all members of the community to tone down our rhetoric in these difficult times and reflect the generous, courteous spirit for which Auburn is known.

John Saye

Auburn

