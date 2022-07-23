Letter to the editor: The man who killed the mass shooter in Greenwood was definitely a hero

Real hero

Thursday’s Our View editorial entitled “Heroic or Foolish” suggested that the young man who killed the mass shooter in the Greenwood, Indiana, shopping mall “should be recognized as reckless, perhaps even foolish” instead of being heroic.

As I read the article, I could not help but think of the Uvalde, Texas, situation where literally hundreds of police officers stood around instead of taking action. I think the children in the classroom would have appreciated a little recklessness on the part of those officers.

I recognize the difference – a citizen vs. officers whose job it is to take risks to do their duty. In my mind, that makes the young man even more of a hero. It was not his job but he stepped up to save the lives of others.

I guess the author would also consider joining the military or the police force reckless and foolish, since one doing such runs the risk of getting killed. Every day, I thank our military and police officers… for being “reckless and foolish.”

Claude Fortin

Opelika