 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Letter to the editor: The man who killed the mass shooter in Greenwood was definitely a hero

  • 0
Indiana Mall Shooting

FBI agents gather at the scene of a deadly shooting, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind.

 Kelly Wilkinson - member, The Indianapolis Star

Real hero

Thursday’s Our View editorial entitled “Heroic or Foolish” suggested that the young man who killed the mass shooter in the Greenwood, Indiana, shopping mall “should be recognized as reckless, perhaps even foolish” instead of being heroic.

As I read the article, I could not help but think of the Uvalde, Texas, situation where literally hundreds of police officers stood around instead of taking action. I think the children in the classroom would have appreciated a little recklessness on the part of those officers.

I recognize the difference – a citizen vs. officers whose job it is to take risks to do their duty. In my mind, that makes the young man even more of a hero. It was not his job but he stepped up to save the lives of others.

I guess the author would also consider joining the military or the police force reckless and foolish, since one doing such runs the risk of getting killed. Every day, I thank our military and police officers… for being “reckless and foolish.”

People are also reading…

Claude Fortin

Opelika

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert