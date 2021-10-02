Letter to the Editor: The problem is that people claiming to be Christians aren't acting like it

Act like it

My middle name should have been Pollyanna. I insist on taking the rosiest possible view of things. These days, it’s hard to do.

In a pandemic we have people so unconcerned for their own safety and that of others they refuse to get vaccinations or wear masks, the surest ways to stop the contagion.

In the face of vast income disparities we have politicians refusing to pass legislation to help families rear healthy children and educate them adequately for a high-tech world.

When climate change is destroying the homes and livelihood of millions, people and governments are unwilling to make the necessary short-term sacrifices to keep our only habitable planet habitable in the long run.

As gun violence and murder escalate (as other crime numbers go down) governing bodies refuse to take even baby steps toward reasonable gun regulations.

As people claiming to be Christian support immigration and health care and wage policies that harm the sick, the hungry, and the stranger – “the least of these” - Jesus told us to care for, politicians put staying in favor with the worst of recent leaders ahead of helping their constituents to a better life.