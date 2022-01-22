Letter to the editor: Two problems with advice City of Auburn is getting on NAACP's proposed electoral map

Cherry-picking

The City of Auburn did not get its money’s worth when it brought in consultants to give advice about the NAACP’s proposed electoral map. The advice of the consultants failed to be impartial in a couple of ways:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

First, the consultants admitted that there is more than one method of counting minorities and majorities in each district, but they arbitrarily favored the method that would prevent two of Auburn’s districts from counting as majority-minority. A consultant merely gave his “assessment,” as if his personal say-so was a reason.

Second, the consultants “cherry-picked” a couple of election years in which the minorities did not seem to feel strongly about a particular candidate or issue of their own. This is distorting the data, because Black history has shown that there are other election years when Black citizens care greatly about a particular candidate or issue, and with very good reason, considering that their concerns were ignored for generations.

Thomas Manig

Auburn