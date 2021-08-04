Letter to the editor: Vaccinations are 'the best defense to protect your health’

Second, we ask that you not only consider the benefit of the vaccine by greatly reducing your risk of severe illness or hospitalization, but also consider the impact of the vaccine in helping to protect those you love. As school starts in a few weeks, there are thousands of Alabamians 12 and under who aren’t eligible for the vaccine. We need to be sure their teachers, parents and older siblings get vaccinated so they don’t risk spreading disease to these children. Research has shown that the new Delta variant, now the most common strain of the virus, is much more contagious with 1000 times more viral particles than the original virus. On average, those who get infected with this new strain can infect up to eight more people, with the time it takes to get exposed often being a minute or less. As evidence of that infectiousness, the 7-day average of both cases and hospitalizations have increased exponentially in the past week. On July 1 there were 204 COVID-positive patients in hospitals statewide; on August 1 there were 1447. In addition, Alabama’s rate of positive tests is currently 22.1 percent, a rate we have not seen since January when our all-time high was 22.3 percent.