Letter to the editor: Wearing a mask is like putting on a seat belt

When we are in our automobiles there are certain safety measures we take, such as buckling our seat belts, strapping the toddler into a special seat in the back, observing the speed limit and stopping at stop signs and red lights. While we might not really want to do these things, we do them because we know they help keep us and others safe from dangers known and unknown. Maybe we could also think of wearing a face mask in the same way we think of wearing a seat belt: it’s a safety measure we take whether we really want to or not. And we do this because the science and medical communities have judged masks to be effective in keeping you and me safe from people who are ill, and keeping people safe from you and me if we are ill. We live in community and as someone said: “The well-being of all of us depends on the well-being of each of us.”