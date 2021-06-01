Letter to the editor: What it means for motorists and cyclists to share the road

So, what does it mean to “Share the Road"? It means that motorists need to respect the right of cyclists to be on the road, and it means that cyclists must do likewise. Under Alabama state law, bicycles are considered vehicles, subject to the same rules and regulations as motorized vehicles. I understand motorists’ frustrations when cyclists ride two or more side-by-side talking and laughing while motorists form platoons behind them. A respectable and easy solution is to form a single line. And stopping at red lights is another simple way to gain respect. Time and time again, motorists have asked me to relay to my fellow cyclists the need to wear bright clothing, install visible rear and front lights, and to wear helmets. They say it helps to be easily seen. Who can deny that! On the other hand, cyclists have one simple request: give us the 3-foot separation. We’ll take more, but not so much as to increase the probability of head-on collusions between two motorized vehicles. No matter what form it takes, cycling does lead to healthier lives. As more and more people begin to realize that motorists and cyclists respect each other’s rights, more people likely will join the cycling community and, indeed, lead healthier lives. And, yes, respect is earned; both parties have work to do in that area.