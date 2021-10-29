Letter to the editor: Where's the balance on the O-A opinion page?

But no, those must have been patriots or something. The anarchists—nameless—are destroying cities with government approval. Or something.

D. W. St. John

Auburn

Reinforcing differences

Reading today's Opinion section (Sunday, Oct. 24) reinforces the differences commonly segmented as Republican or Democrat. It is easy to see that one group is focused on themselves, what's good for me today, while the other focuses on the whole and what will be a basis for a solid future.

To say it's my right to bear arms remains as written; to object to mandates that protect the citizenry and to think funding infrastructure is the root of economic decline is not a conservative view but more of a mantra headed by an uninformed and deluded sect. This far right perspective incorrectly identifies centerists as liberal socialists.

Democrats look at the world differently and more holistically.

The Second Amendment has outlived its use. Guns are much more devastating - assault weapons should be outlawed. When they once were, death rates dropped. Good enough for most citizens to agree.