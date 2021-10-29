Letter to the editor: Where's the balance on the O-A opinion page?

Where's the balance?
I’ve subscribed to the O-A News for more than 40 years, seen a lot of reporters, writers, and editors come and go. Until recently, the paper’s owners seemed careful to strive for a certain balance and diversity of thought on the editorial page.
Those days are gone. Now the regulars are almost entirely right-wingers: Byron York, Star Parker, the pork barrel king Steve Flowers, and the ghostly Cal Thomas. What makes the picture even worse is that none of the nation’s thoughtful conservatives appear, writers like George Will, David Frum, David Brooks, and others; they offer at least the pleasure of good writing. And of the wealth of liberal political journalists, of course we hear nothing.
What finally pushed me over the edge was the dismal screed that appeared in Saturday’s paper (Oct. 22). Incoherent though self-congratulatory, the editorial begins by its writer, a professor of business ethics, going out on a limb: he claims that virtue is important! Alas, virtue is gone these days, he sighs, as we can see from the disappearance of "Leave it to Beaver" and "Father Knows Best."
One might expect a professor of ethics to set an example of fairness in his argument. When he mentioned anarchists, I thought he’d go on to discuss the Trumpian rioters, who smeared excrement on the walls of Congress, threatened the life of VP Pence, and tried to overturn the results of a free and fair election.
But no, those must have been patriots or something. The anarchists—nameless—are destroying cities with government approval. Or something.
D. W. St. John
Auburn
Reinforcing differences
Reading today's Opinion section (Sunday, Oct. 24) reinforces the differences commonly segmented as Republican or Democrat. It is easy to see that one group is focused on themselves, what's good for me today, while the other focuses on the whole and what will be a basis for a solid future.
To say it's my right to bear arms remains as written; to object to mandates that protect the citizenry and to think funding infrastructure is the root of economic decline is not a conservative view but more of a mantra headed by an uninformed and deluded sect. This far right perspective incorrectly identifies centerists as liberal socialists.
Democrats look at the world differently and more holistically.
The Second Amendment has outlived its use. Guns are much more devastating - assault weapons should be outlawed. When they once were, death rates dropped. Good enough for most citizens to agree.
To object to vaccines that prevent pandemics is not an action of individual rights. It's an uninformed opinion that flies in the face of facts. To not be vaccinated means you care not about your family, your friends and the country. Economic chaos currently in play (supply, labor, prices) are due to the ongoing pandemic simply because anti-vaccine individuals refused to do the right thing and new variants are generated. Frankly, if someone goes to a hospital with COVID who refused vaccination, why should they take the bed of someone who has an unpreventable illness? Oh, and by the way, it's too late to get a preventative vaccination. Time and again as antivaxers are dying in hospital, they bemoan the fact they didn't get the shots. Too late. Scared people left the workforce because they fear catching this deadly virus. Get protected, drop the infection rate and workers will return once paid what they should be.
The two infrastructure bills now in Congress and soon to be passed will create a booming economy according to the best and the brightest. The focus is on the middle class which Republicans have decimated over the years. Child care allows women back in the work force, a major issue with labor shoratges today. Climate change focus gets us back into the game to save the planet from the fossil fuels pollution which has caused the acceleration of global warming. Raising the debt ceiling, a false and antiquated concept to begin with, must happen to cover the debt Trump created. Biden's program on the other hand is paid for.
The differences are stark. The decision to build a better future could be no clearer. Biden's agenda doesn't go far enough IMO, but doing what he has proposed is a decent step into a better future for generations.
James Crockett
Auburn