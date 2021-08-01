Letters to the editor: Auburn School Board made right decision to require masks when school starts

I am writing to commend the Auburn City School Board for their decision to require face coverings for the first 6 weeks of the school year, and I am confident that they will continue to follow the recommendations of American Academy of Pediatrics, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local health officials. I know that their decision was met with anger from some members of the Auburn community, but there are many members of the community who are incredibly grateful that the school board made the decision they did. Importantly, those who are grateful almost certainly include the many children who would have likely been confronted with the challenge of following public health guidelines (i.e., wearing a face covering) at the risk of being stigmatized by some of their peers. At this time last year, the Auburn City School Board followed the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which stated that children should return to school with protective measures like face coverings. Many members of the Auburn community and I are once again grateful that children will be able to safely attend school in person due to the thoughtful and courageous leadership of the Auburn City School Board.