Letters to the editor: Auburn's stuck in a time warp, with shades of 'JetGate'
top story editor's pick

Letters to the editor: Auburn's stuck in a time warp, with shades of 'JetGate'

Houston Cougars v Auburn December 28, 2021

Auburn Tigers Head Coach Bryan Harsin after the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and Auburn Tigers game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama on December 28, 2021.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

Not worth it

It seems that we are in a time warp. Return of "JetGate." Who is in charge of football decisions, the athletic director or a bunch of old men with dreams of their own SEC team, or perhaps it's boosters who have that vision?

It's about time the athletic director had more than a token job and could interview and hire the best candidate without interference.

Isn't enough that we had three ex-coaches getting paid so others could have another coach hired.

Enough is enough.

If this continues I wouldn't come to Auburn for all the gold in Fort Knox.

Evelyn Mickle

Opelika

Shameful

Love, love Auburn. Right now, it is shameful to watch persecution of Coach Harsin.

Always been the stepchild and now the ugly Auburn is added.

Margie Merritt

Ringgold, Ga.

 

