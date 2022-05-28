Letters to the editor: Every politician should be required to daily tell the story of a gun victim's death

Keep their pictures

According to Herodotus, Cambyses II of Persia, about 500 years before Christ, found a judge was accepting bribes. He had the judge flayed alive and made his skin into leather strips. He put these strips on a chair for the replacement judge to sit on when making judgments.

Every politician on every level of our country should have the pictures of victims of gun violence on their desk and their office walls. They should have to take one picture and tell the story of the victim’s death at the beginning of every meeting. They should also reveal the money they receive from the gun industry and the NRA. Then they can explain how they vote when gun legislation is before them.

We should take a picture of a victim of violence with us when we vote and then explain to their family our choice.

Lee Lowery

Auburn

The sacrifice of service

Opportunity, legacy, duty, purpose, patriotism: the reasons behind choosing military service differ from person to person. But as varied as the reasons are, there’s a universal understanding: Service means sacrifice, even if that sacrifice is one’s own life.

When service members die, the impact ripples through our community. Their deaths touch more than just the lives of their loved ones and friends. As their stories are shared in our neighborhoods, schools and places of worship, these men and women become a part of the collective identity of our hometowns.

These stories, our Memorial Day observances and the memorials and plaques dedicated to our military dead instill a sense of pride among the citizens. They inspire new generations to raise their hands in service. Because there may be no greater sacrifice than to offer one’s own life for the lives of others.

We don’t just honor them at home. Remembrances and tributes to their sacrifice begin at the very spots where they selflessly gave their lives—both for the brothers and sisters they stood shoulder to shoulder with and for their country.

Tributes include the Battlefield Cross, which some historians say has its roots in the Civil War. Today, it’s most recognizable as a helmet resting on top of an inverted rifle stuck in the ground with boots placed in front. Dog tags hang from the rifle. On the battlefield, members of the unit can come to this temporary memorial to pay their final respects.

Even the process of returning those killed in battle home, known as a dignified transfer, reflects the respect and honor owed. Small teams in country conduct the solemn duty of moving a transfer case onto a waiting aircraft and draping an American flag over the case for the service member’s journey back to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. There, a team meets the remains and begins the preparation to return the service member to loved ones.

But some who died while serving have not yet made it back home to the United States.

We honor them through tributes such as the Missing Man Table, displayed to honor those who are still missing in action or prisoners of war.

We must continue to share their stories so we can remember what they sacrificed for the rest of us.

Because few men and women choose to put their lives on the line to serve and defend the Constitution. Few go toward danger and willingly face atrocities most of us can’t fathom. Few volunteer to serve, knowing that death may be the outcome.

But we can ensure that those who do make this choice and make the ultimate sacrifice can rest knowing they served with the thanks of grateful citizens and knowing that they won’t be forgotten.

Ron Douglass

Opelika

DAV Chapter 95