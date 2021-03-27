Letters to the editor: In praise of Izzy Seidman, gun reform and short-term rental restrictions

Ever since reconstruction, whites have done their damnedest to keep blacks from voting. Back then it was the Ku Klux Klan and the whip, the gun, fire, and the noose. Later on, in the 1950’s and ’60’s, it was subtler, but effective. There were poll taxes, misinformation, literacy tests, and impossible tasks (explain arcane provisions in state law, recite the constitution, how many beans in the jar?). For those that protested, there were night sticks, attack dogs, and tear gas. In a few cases, bombs.

Last year, during the pandemic, it seemed all this had passed. State governments bent over backward to help everyone vote – easy early voting, no-excuse absentee voting, and extra polling places. Apparently remorseful, now whites are proposing every restriction thinkable. Reduced early voting, reduced polling places, limits on voting by mail, elimination of drop boxes, elimination of no-excuse absentee voting, stricter voter ID requirements, purges of voter lists and more difficult voter registration are all being discussed and not only in the South. Last year’s election was judged to be almost totally fraud-free, but elimination of fraud is the excuse being used for all this flagrant injustice. Just as there was no shame in the lynchers, there is none in the would-be vote suppressers. Not a hint or a flickering shadow of shame.