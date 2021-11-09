Letters to the Editor: Let's increase the size of the IRS - oh, and stop sweating climate change

Grow the IRS

The U.S. Congress is considering increasing the size of the IRS. I think this is a good idea. I worked for the IRS in 1992 in Mountain Brook, Ala. I was paid about $50,000 a year, but I collected about $900,000. No major corporation would not hire enough people to collect its receivables, but the U.S. government doesn’t.

Also, concerning climate change, it is true that the polar ice cap is melting on earth, but is also melting on Mars, which suggests the sun has something to do with it. We still don’t know why it warmed up from the last ice age, 14,000 years ago. While I think it is true that our emissions are contributing to climate change, I don’t think it is the only factor. Therefore, I think decimating our economy over this is not really necessary.

Katherine Owen Sechrist

Auburn

Heartfelt thanks

Please accept a heartfelt thank you to the folks from Chewacla Park, the City of Auburn, and other volunteers for the massive clean-up along Shell Toomer Parkway’s bike trail.