Letters to the editor: Letter writers should look at the Constitution as well as their Bibles

Shad Khan, the Jacksonville Jaguars CEO, claims he sees a culture change. Oh. In a June 2021 court action, evidence revealed the NFL assumed Black players had lower cognitive functioning than White players., insidious proof that White supremacy flourishes in the NFL. That ideology, a Jim Crow carryover, made it harder to show a deficit and qualify for an award. The NFL has pledged to stop the policy.

Yahoo Sports’ Shalise Manza Young wrote that calling Black people dumb makes owning them easier. Now that slavery is abolished you repeat the lie to block Black men from serving as head coaches or general managers.

Marc D. Greenwood

Camp Hill

Deadbeats

Refusing to raise the government’s debt ceiling is like charging a lot of stuff to your credit card and then, when the bill comes in, saying, “Gee, I spent too much money. I’m not going to pay this.” People who do this generally are known as deadbeats.

William B. Brown

Opelika

Pay your way