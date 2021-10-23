Letters to the editor: Letter writers should look at the Constitution as well as their Bibles

Choices have consequences
In reply to Charlotte Ward’s letter in the Sunday, Oct. 3 edition of the O-A News, Ms. Ward should read the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights as well as her Bible. She may gain an understanding of what the function of our Constitutional Republic is.
It is not a government function to force people to be vaccinated or to wear mask. It is not a government function to correct “vast income disparities.” It is not a government function “to pass legislation to help families rear healthy children and educate them adequately for a high-tech world.” The quality of education in this country has plummeted since the federal government became involved.
Climate change is not “destroying the homes and livelihood of millions.” Humans have adapted to climate change since life began. It is greed and too much government control that is destroying life. Look at China, India, Russia and other industrial nations and it is obvious they are light years behind the United States when it comes to reducing pollution.
Certainly gun violence has increased. Would you expect differently when so many liberal-Democrat politicians are defunding the police and encouraging criminals to run rampant?
Our founding fathers knew exactly what they were doing when they wrote the Second Amendment.
Under the Biden administration immigration is a joke. Yes, Ms. Ward, “the sick, the hungry and the stranger” are flooding across our southern border bringing crime, drugs, disease and misery. It is the government’s responsibility to stop this insanity. Instead, Joe Biden, “the worst of recent leaders,” is encouraging it.
Unlike Ms. Ward I am not optimistic. When a nation loses its national identity it is no longer a sovereign nation.
Those who chose Joe Biden will suffer the same consequences as those who did not.
Thomas H. Hilyer
Opelika
Calling out the NFL
The AP’s Howard Fendrich wondered if Jon Gruden’s attitude pervades the NFL. Corey Peters, an Arizona Cardinal, believes people should be accountable for things they say in private. Gruden sent emails to Bruce Allen, a Washington Football Team executive, via the team’s website. Does the NFL sanction anti-Black, homophobic, and misogynistic views being spewed on work computers? The emails surfaced because 40 employees sued the WFT for creating a toxic and sex-charged workplace, and these emails compelled commissioner Roger Goodell to oust WFT CEO Dan Snyder and levy a $10 million fine.
In an analytic-driven league, Black men have eight of the 64 head coach and general manager jobs, 12% in a league that’s 70% Black. The NFL’s solution: plaster “Inspire Change,” Stop Hate” and “End Racism” on players’ helmets and in the end zones. Colin Kaepernick protested police getting away with killing Black and Brown men. The NFL banished Kaepernick for truth-telling, settled his collusion suit and sent him away. Then Officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, and the league concocted a theoretical social conscience.
Shad Khan, the Jacksonville Jaguars CEO, claims he sees a culture change. Oh. In a June 2021 court action, evidence revealed the NFL assumed Black players had lower cognitive functioning than White players., insidious proof that White supremacy flourishes in the NFL. That ideology, a Jim Crow carryover, made it harder to show a deficit and qualify for an award. The NFL has pledged to stop the policy.
Yahoo Sports’ Shalise Manza Young wrote that calling Black people dumb makes owning them easier. Now that slavery is abolished you repeat the lie to block Black men from serving as head coaches or general managers.
Marc D. Greenwood
Camp Hill
Deadbeats
Refusing to raise the government’s debt ceiling is like charging a lot of stuff to your credit card and then, when the bill comes in, saying, “Gee, I spent too much money. I’m not going to pay this.” People who do this generally are known as deadbeats.
William B. Brown
Opelika
Pay your way
I don’t put much stock in out of state editorials but your opinion from the St. Louis Dispatch on Sept. 16 piqued my interest, specifically about how the super-rich don’t pay enough taxes. Maybe they don’t, so why doesn’t the Democratic majority do something about it? Currently, the Democratic majority is attempting to force-feed an absurd bill costing taxpayers $3.5 TRILLION, which equates to 3.5 thousand billion dollars. The opinion claims there are 163 billion dollars per year that the super-rich are evading. No tax preparer is going to let his client pay more than the law allows – “evasion” is not fair terminology.
The rich transcend both parties so the answer is pretty obvious. Our Congress has no interest in rocking the boat of donors and lobbyists who keep them getting re-elected year after year. It’s not hard to research the wealth of most of the long-term congresspeople who have never had a real job. (Bernie Sanders comes to mind.)
Wouldn’t it make sense to work on a tax code overhaul before invoking a debt like this on our taxpayers? Perhaps a start would be a realistic minimum tax on every taxpayer, voter and illegal resident in this country, including anyone receiving government benefits. If everyone is required to pitch in, it would have the effect of everyone being vested in this country. (Hopefully.) Retirees pay income taxes on social security so why should anyone escape taxes who is receiving free benefits and voting rights?
Jim Dozier
Auburn