Letters to the Editor: Message to Kay Ivey: You are the governor!

Beyond the good faith efforts of our local hospital (EAMC), local leaders must request support from Gov. Ivey and the Alabama Legislature. Alabama was not represented well by Gov. Ivey’s frustration with the unvaccinated, when she said, “I have done all I know to do; I can encourage you to do something, but I can’t make you take care of yourself.” This is not only about taking care of oneself, it is also about taking care of others. We require vaccinations for measles, diphtheria and polio, so it won’t spread. That is not only personal responsibility, it is also protection of our community, so they don’t paralyze us (polio) or cause horrible birth defects (measles). That the vaccinated don’t get these sometimes-horrible diseases is another benefit.

Governor Ivey, you are the governor and not powerless. We can see what is coming if we do nothing because we have already been down this road. You can instruct law enforcement to refuse to enforce the law forbidding organizations from requiring vaccinations. You can instruct all hospital personnel to be vaccinated; that every new hire in the state be vaccinated; that employers provide a window of 30 days for employees to be vaccinated or be suspended for 30 days without pay or unemployment compensation. You can inform all university and college presidents and boards that students are not eligible to return to class without being vaccinated (just like Indiana University and more than 400 other college). You can insist that all 12-and-above age children in public schools be vaccinated or pay for weekly COVID tests and wear masks in school. You can request that insurance companies add a COVID fee to the monthly insurance costs for the unvaccinated. You can publicly and frequently criticize social media platforms and radio and TV persons who lie about COVID and the vaccinations’ effectiveness.