Letters to the Editor: Message to Kay Ivey: You are the governor!

Never too lateIt’s not even the fourth quarter and Auburn is getting its butt kicked by individuals who refuse to get vaccinated. Governor Ivey has finally started to blame individuals who refuse to get vaccinated and doesn’t know what to do. Coach Harsin will not say whether he’s been vaccinated. He, also, reported that the Auburn football team was only 60% vaccinated. Coach Saban reported that Alabama football players had reached the 90% vaccination rate. Saban has obviously convinced his players that they have collective responsibility to support and protect each other, whereas Harsin has spoken of individual choice. The future will determine which “process” of communication is more successful.
What does it take to alarm you? The Auburn City Council needs to support Mayor Anders’ efforts to act. The business community, church leaders, President Gogue, and the Board of Trustees must wake up to the spread of the Delta variant. The Auburn City Schools Board of Education needs to support Dr. Herring’s good faith desire to protect students. The United Way needs to encourage its member agencies to provide opportunities for vaccinations.
The Delta variant is not a joke like many young people claim. Thousands of Alabama residents have died and while many more have recovered from COVID, long-term effects leave some critically ill. Now that the Delta variant is spreading more contagiously, we can expect another wave of spread. Scientists believe that the Delta is contagious even when a person is five seconds from another who is infected and that for every 10 infected, 60-70 additional infections can occur. Furthermore, how concerned should we be that more than 1 million fans in Alabama will be attending college, high school and junior high school football games from mid-August to the end of November?
Beyond the good faith efforts of our local hospital (EAMC), local leaders must request support from Gov. Ivey and the Alabama Legislature. Alabama was not represented well by Gov. Ivey’s frustration with the unvaccinated, when she said, “I have done all I know to do; I can encourage you to do something, but I can’t make you take care of yourself.” This is not only about taking care of oneself, it is also about taking care of others. We require vaccinations for measles, diphtheria and polio, so it won’t spread. That is not only personal responsibility, it is also protection of our community, so they don’t paralyze us (polio) or cause horrible birth defects (measles). That the vaccinated don’t get these sometimes-horrible diseases is another benefit.
Governor Ivey, you are the governor and not powerless. We can see what is coming if we do nothing because we have already been down this road. You can instruct law enforcement to refuse to enforce the law forbidding organizations from requiring vaccinations. You can instruct all hospital personnel to be vaccinated; that every new hire in the state be vaccinated; that employers provide a window of 30 days for employees to be vaccinated or be suspended for 30 days without pay or unemployment compensation. You can inform all university and college presidents and boards that students are not eligible to return to class without being vaccinated (just like Indiana University and more than 400 other college). You can insist that all 12-and-above age children in public schools be vaccinated or pay for weekly COVID tests and wear masks in school. You can request that insurance companies add a COVID fee to the monthly insurance costs for the unvaccinated. You can publicly and frequently criticize social media platforms and radio and TV persons who lie about COVID and the vaccinations’ effectiveness.
Gov. Ivey, it’s clear that you are frustrated with the low vaccination rates in our state. It is my hope that your frustration will lead to action on your part, not just complaining. You are not powerless, Gov. Ivey!
The time to act was weeks and months ago but it’s never too late to save lives.
Michael Halperin
Auburn