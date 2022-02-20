Letters to the editor: Mike Rogers is wrong to support increased regulation on nurse wages

Save the nurses

I am an Emergency Room nurse, born and raised in East Alabama. On Jan. 24, Rep. Mike Rogers signed on to a letter calling for increased regulation on nurse wages. I am severely disappointed by the rhetoric of this letter, and feel Rep. Roger's willingness to bring regulation against essential workers deserves our collective scrutiny.

The staffing crisis in healthcare is bordering on catastrophic; I can attest to that firsthand. But the strategy to decrease costs by regulating staffing agencies is a dire mistake. The only outcome of legislation capping nurse pay, indirectly or directly, will be a further decrease in labor participation in bedside roles. This is a risk we cannot afford to take.

When considering this issue, it is crucial to understand that hospitals decide the bill rate offered to travel nurses; not the staffing agencies. Hospitals have the choice at any time to stop paying agencies exorbitant rates, and instead offer higher wages directly to their permanent employees, but they choose not to. There is no place for middlemen in healthcare, especially during times of crisis, and the hospitals must do what is right and invest in their permanent employees.