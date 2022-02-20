Letters to the editor: Mike Rogers is wrong to support increased regulation on nurse wages

Save the nurses
I am an Emergency Room nurse, born and raised in East Alabama. On Jan. 24, Rep. Mike Rogers signed on to a letter calling for increased regulation on nurse wages. I am severely disappointed by the rhetoric of this letter, and feel Rep. Roger's willingness to bring regulation against essential workers deserves our collective scrutiny.
The staffing crisis in healthcare is bordering on catastrophic; I can attest to that firsthand. But the strategy to decrease costs by regulating staffing agencies is a dire mistake. The only outcome of legislation capping nurse pay, indirectly or directly, will be a further decrease in labor participation in bedside roles. This is a risk we cannot afford to take.
When considering this issue, it is crucial to understand that hospitals decide the bill rate offered to travel nurses; not the staffing agencies. Hospitals have the choice at any time to stop paying agencies exorbitant rates, and instead offer higher wages directly to their permanent employees, but they choose not to. There is no place for middlemen in healthcare, especially during times of crisis, and the hospitals must do what is right and invest in their permanent employees.
I ask that Rep. Rogers release a statement clarifying his support for nurses, including our right to competitive wages, and consider the ramifications of legislation that is sure to decrease labor participation. We cannot afford to lose a single nurse more.
Ivan Phillips-Schmidt
Auburn
A threat to safety
A dangerous consequence of the passage of permitless carry (HB272 or SB12) would be that people who have previously been deemed as unfit to carry a concealed weapon would be allowed to do so. The Sheriff’s Association estimates that approximately 6,000 people were denied a concealed carry permit last year alone. If this legislation is passed, all of those people will be able to walk around with a concealed gun in the state of Alabama. This is a grave threat to public safety. My family, friends and I all will feel less safe in public if these bills pass.
Some elected officials are operating under the misperception that Alabama does not need a permitting system now that it has voted to establish a prohibited persons database. This is false. The database is not currently operational; and, because it is funded by permit sales, it will not have adequate funding if permits are eliminated. It is well established from other states that the passage of permitless carry causes permit sales to plummet. At the last meeting of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Allen Farley presented data from multiple states that had passed permitless carry. Those states had a huge drop in permit sales.
The passage of permitless carry would result in a grave decline in public safety. It would also result in endangering the implementation of the new Prohibited Person database. Please tell your legislators to vote no on HB272 and SB12.
Paula Wilson
Auburn
Serve the people
I was very impressed with the recent editorial from Our View, "A Dearth of Leadership." I appreciate opinions from our local newspaper that are written based on truths/facts as they see it. Readers deserve this type of opinion. I am one of those voters that care about more important issues like health care, public education, poverty, affordable housing, infrastructure problems, comprehensive prison reform and creating high-paying jobs, than issues relative to dislike of Pelosi and Biden and, metaphorically, kissing the ring of Donald Trump. Voters vote for candidates that will make a significant difference in serving the needs of the people.
Dwight E. Howard
Opelika