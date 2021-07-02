Letters to the editor: Not enough people are vaccinated, the president's a liar, and the planet is dying! Oh, and Happy Holidays!

The right message

“Do incentives send the wrong message?” reads the headline in the OA News editorial on June 25. Although millions in many States who had not been vaccinated in the past month have responded positively to a wide range of incentives, the author argues for a philosophical position that may need to be discussed after at least 70% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated and we are out of the woods with COVID-19. Now we are still in the midst of a pandemic in our country and the world!

Do we want to become a nation that establishes ongoing strategies to incentivize others “to do the right thing?” Given that only 32% of Lee County residents are fully vaccinated, perhaps we can discuss the implications of this theoretical question at a later time. For now, let us go about the business of providing targeting incentives along with a wide range of other actions to vaccinate the previously reluctant. Our local leaders need to continue to lead with practical and proven initiatives. Local governments have the financial resources and have the responsibility to act now.

Mike Halperin

Auburn

