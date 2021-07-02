Letters to the editor: Not enough people are vaccinated, the president's a liar, and the planet is dying! Oh, and Happy Holidays!

The right message
“Do incentives send the wrong message?” reads the headline in the OA News editorial on June 25. Although millions in many States who had not been vaccinated in the past month have responded positively to a wide range of incentives, the author argues for a philosophical position that may need to be discussed after at least 70% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated and we are out of the woods with COVID-19. Now we are still in the midst of a pandemic in our country and the world!
Do we want to become a nation that establishes ongoing strategies to incentivize others “to do the right thing?” Given that only 32% of Lee County residents are fully vaccinated, perhaps we can discuss the implications of this theoretical question at a later time. For now, let us go about the business of providing targeting incentives along with a wide range of other actions to vaccinate the previously reluctant. Our local leaders need to continue to lead with practical and proven initiatives. Local governments have the financial resources and have the responsibility to act now.
Mike Halperin
Auburn
Worst of the whoppers
President Biden had a lot to say about Georgia’s new voting law. Now Attorney General Merrick Garland has said the DOJ will sue Georgia for its new law, possibly to back up Biden’s claims that the intent of the law is to deny Blacks equal access to the ballot.
How did Biden’s comments stack up to the truth? The Washington Post, a traditionally liberal newspaper, fact-checked Biden’s comments and gave him “Four Pinocchios”—the worst level for whoppers.
Biden said that the new law ends voting hours at 5 p.m. just when people are getting off work. He called it “sick.” The fact is voting hours on election day are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. But early voting is extended to seven days with hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Biden also said that “you cannot bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote.” The truth is that poll workers can provide water to those in line. The law simply prevents people outside the line from bringing anything, including water, to those in line to reduce outsiders from trying to influence those in line.
Biden also lied about the requirement for voter ID. He called the legislation “Jim Crow on steroids.” The WP said that too was false. Any official document that can verify a person’s identity would suffice, including driver’s license, state ID, utility bill or any item like the one needed to see a medical doctor.
CNN, MSNBC, the Associated Press and other members of the Democratic Party’s Propaganda Ministry pass along Biden’s lies as facts. One commentator noted that this is an example of Mark Twain’s observation that a lie can get half way around the world before the truth can get its boots on.
Victor Payne
Auburn
Dying planet
We teeter upon an existential precipice. Successive record heat waves in regions known for cooler climates. Persistent drought desiccating regions once flush with water. Wildfires destroying once lush forests. Heat decimating glaciers that shaped the land for thousands of years. Ice caps vanishing at alarming rates. Coast lines inundated by rising seas. The accumulation of greenhouse gasses from human sources (manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, energy) are killing our planet, and by extension, those who occupy it.
Scientists who have dedicated their lives to understanding these processes warn that the destruction of climate change is accelerating. Some representatives may not like the facts of climate change. The challenges to meaningfully address climate change are vast, special interests who profit from Earth-destruction are powerful, and constituents are routinely fed disinformation about the perils we face. But the facts remain. Climate change will not yield to belligerent bombast or token policies.
We must act now, based on the best science available, to protect future generations. The welfare of future generations must be our overriding interest. Every passing month where leaders engage in disingenuous "debate," the damages accrue and the price of change grows exponentially. Bold leadership is required and the opportunity to act is short. Congress needs to take this threat seriously and work in good faith with the Biden Administration to lay out an aggressive, science-based plan to address climate change and turn the current course to one that will allows a sustainable human existence on planet Earth.