Letters to the Editor: Penn State fans give rave reviews of AU fans and Tank Bigsby, according to Happy Valley tourism

Penn State has rave reviews for Auburn fans - and Tank

To Tiger Nation,

Thank you, thank you, thank you for visiting Happy Valley this past weekend. That was the best White Out game we’ve had. What an incredible college football game day experience and the Auburn fans made it so.

We know what we have with our fan base but your support of your team was incredible. So impressive and all that I met were top notch, first class, and so passionate. To have shown up with the numbers that you did was a testament to your team loyalty and the passion that is SEC football. My word, why can’t we do this annually? We need more SEC visitors on our schedule.

Be proud of your team’s effort in such a hostile environment. The Buckeyes and Wolverines have melted in that game many times. You didn’t. And your fans were fantastic afterwards which is so hard after such a spirited match. I’ve experienced many others who haven’t been.

Besides I’ll take Orange over Scarlet and Yellow anytime.

Good luck the rest of the way. You have a great team and great coaching staff. Our fans fell in love with your Tank! I hope you know you have many new fans from Happy Valley. We’ll be pulling for you.