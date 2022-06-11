Letters to the editor: People who still support Biden fall into these four categories

Four groups

Why do 40% of people who voted for President Biden in 2020 still approve of him? I've placed them into four groups:

1. The Unknowing. I ran into someone this week who fits into this category. We were discussing new cars and I told him that I had looked into the Tesla. He said "The What?” I said, "Elon Musk's car." He said "Elon who?" So I said, "Have you heard about SpaceX?" The answer was "Nope, I don't watch TV or read the newspapers." So that explains why someone who might have voted for Biden might still approve of him.

2. MSNBC'ers. Self-explanatory. It's those who do watch TV but they only watch liberal news media. They are told that Biden is doing well and they believe. They "drink the Kool-Aid" provided by these networks.

3. Putin'ers. They read newspapers, they watch TV, they know the truth, they know that Biden has failed every issue since becoming president but they don't care. Joe is their man, no matter how many people he kills by his policies, no matter the state of the Union.

4. Hate to Admit. Many people just hate to admit they made a mistake. They are smart people, they know the truth, they watch TV, they read the newspapers but they don't want to admit they made a mistake. Hopefully, they will vote a little more smartly this coming November.

Claude Fortin

Opelika

Down the drain

Major oil producers have declined oil production in the US for the first time in 31 years despite increased demand worldwide according to a report by Reuters. Why are major producers shutting down refineries in Houston? Because they know when it all settles down the activist will be back at it and trying to shut them down again. So they aren’t going to waste money increasing production when they know it will be money down the drain.

Rusty Cooper

Auburn

Hollow words

On May 10, 2019, Louisiana State Police officers battered, bludgeoned, stun gunned, pepper sprayed, a handcuffed, and leg shackled Ronald Greene. They satisfied their savagery, abandoning him in a bloody heap, facedown for over nine minutes, a position that impeded his breathing, and caused his death. From the onset, LSP advanced a lie, claiming Greene died from trauma when he crashed into a tree. Yet three years later, prosecutors have savaged their duty, established in Berger v. U.S., don’t let the guilty to escape, and don’t make the innocent suffer. No one has been charged.

LSP’s sloth and corruption, compelled the Department of Justice to initiate a practice or pattern probe stemming from an Associated Press investigation, that found Greene’s arrest/death was among at least 12 cases where officers used excessive force, but their criminality was ignored or concealed. For example, Gov. John Bel Edwards and his lawyers privately watched Greene take his final breaths, but suppressed the video evidence, finally releasing it to prosecutors nearly two years after Greene’s LSP caused death. Yet, now Bel Edwards pledges his full cooperation. What Hogwash. Edwards epitomizes nonfeasance, and craven corruption.

On the video Greene told the officers, “I’m sorry, I’m your brother, and I’m scared.” Yet these criminals masquerading as law enforcement officers pelted Green with profane and pathological insults. The autopsy report and the video evidence refuted that he died from trauma due to a car crash. Lamar Davis the head of the LSP, fired one officer, and suspended one officer. However, he refused to file criminal charges based on voluminous evidence.

According to their data, LSP officers employ use of force 67% of the time against Black people, who comprise only 33% of the population.

Protect and serve. What hollow words.

Marc D. Greenwood

Opelika