Letters to the editor: Permitless Carry legislation is a threat to our communities

No representation

That is what Senator Marsh is proposing in his education bill. It would direct the money that would have been spent, around $6,300 per pupil, to a school of the choice of the parent. It could be a private school, charter school or home schooling. The problem I see with that is that the paying public would have no input. That’s taxation without representation in my book. Our public schools are accountable to a local school board who is accountable to parents and the community. It’s not that this accountabiliity is always perfect, but taxpayers have a duty to see that policy and money is good for students and the community. If some “off the wall” hairbrained idea is brought up, the taxpayers can know about it and let their voices be heard to the local school board.