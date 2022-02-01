Letters to the editor: Permitless Carry legislation is a threat to our communities

Grave threat
The Alabama legislature is currently considering passing a dangerous Permitless Carry bill. Alabama’s current permitting system helps keep Alabama families safe by making sure that people carrying concealed handguns in public pass background checks. Repealing our permitting requirements would dismantle Alabama’s culture of responsible gun ownership and allow people with dangerous histories to evade background check requirements and safe-guards to ensure people carrying guns in public are responsible gun owners.
States that have weakened their permitting systems have seen both handgun homicide and assault increase. Make no mistake: Alabama’s gun violence crisis would get even worse if permitless carry passes.
Passage of Permitless Carry would also take away a vital tool from law enforcement to ensure a person carrying a gun isn’t a criminal with a dangerous history. You would think law-makers who claim to support law enforcement would oppose a bill that sheriffs and police chiefs across the state have said puts them and the public in danger.
The bottom line is this: Permitless Carry legislation will put our communities at risk by allowing more guns in public spaces while lowering the bar for who gets to carry them. This poses a grave threat to the public and those working to protect us. At a time of rising gun violence, we need common sense gun safety laws that make us safer, not less safe. Please contact your legislators and tell them to oppose Permitless Carry.
Paula Wilson
Co-Chapter Leader, Alabama Moms Demand Action
Auburn
No representation
That is what Senator Marsh is proposing in his education bill. It would direct the money that would have been spent, around $6,300 per pupil, to a school of the choice of the parent. It could be a private school, charter school or home schooling. The problem I see with that is that the paying public would have no input. That’s taxation without representation in my book. Our public schools are accountable to a local school board who is accountable to parents and the community. It’s not that this accountabiliity is always perfect, but taxpayers have a duty to see that policy and money is good for students and the community. If some “off the wall” hairbrained idea is brought up, the taxpayers can know about it and let their voices be heard to the local school board.
I would like to see us supporting public schools that are required to look after every student, even if they have disabilities, and are of any race, religion, nationality or sex. Public schools need the money to succeed in meeting each student’s need. That’s what taxpayers should expect. We don’t need money diverted for anything else.