Letters to the editor: Praising Bruce Pearl, switching jobs, renaming forts and being a friendly driver

Thanks, Bruce

Auburn University head basketball coach Bruce Pearl deserves kudos for taking his team on the NCAA's inaugural 10-day "Birthright for College Basketball" tour of Israel.

Coach Pearl and his players as part of their trip to Israel visited Yad Vashem and the Children's Museum dedicated to the 1.5 million Jewish children murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators.

As Coach Pearl said: "Our kids also come from a perspective culturally and educationally that they will return to the United States as allies and friends of the State of Israel."

Richard Sherman

Margate, Fla.

Be prepared

There were two recent articles in the paper about pay. One was a study on whether the collection of pay data to possibly identify discrimination in the workplace was worth the effort. The study criticized the “reliability of the pay data collected” as well as the cost, $750M.

I believe that the biggest problem associated with the “pay data collection” was that it incorrectly assumed stability in the workplace and this was exemplified by the second article which spoke of many people swapping jobs the last couple of years and, incidentally, getting pay raises. And, changes in the workplace will continue to increase thanks to the evolution of technology. Think about car mechanics in the future world of electric cars.

The U.S. economic system of free enterprise is based on innovation, flexibility and competition. You snooze, you lose. That goes for companies and workers. We are not a socialist country where we are guaranteed jobs and salaries. Socialism has been a failure primarily because workers lack the incentive to work harder and smarter (innovation).

I recognize that we should not allow discrimination in the workplace but I wager that our economic system will naturally root out the majority of those situations. As the second article alluded to, if you are facing discrimination, find another job. Stop looking for excuses, be positive, and think forward. Also, the more prepared you are (training and education), the more successful you will be at finding another job - with possibly a raise.

Claude Fortin

Opelika

Which Lee?

In recent news, some military bases are supposed to be re-named so that they no longer honor Confederate officers. Imagine this: In Lee County, we could honor Harper Lee instead of Robert E. Lee, and not even have to change the official stationery!

Thomas Manig

Auburn

Road bullies

According to many US law dictionaries the word “intimidation” is defined as the act of frightening or threatening someone in order to force them into doing something.” As in frightening drivers already established on an interstate (or other highway) when you are in the process of merging into that same lane with the intention of forcing them to make room for you. Furthermore, it is a criminal offence to act in a manner that causes another person to be frightened for his own safety, his property, or that of another person.

It seems that many of us have forgotten the Alabama Driver Manual’s regulation which states: “Drivers on the freeway should allow room for those entering, but you must yield to them if they do not. Do not come to a full stop in the acceleration lane unless absolutely necessary. When a yield sign is in place at an entrance ramp with no acceleration lane, entering traffic must obey the yield sign and stop if necessary rather than force their way into the traffic stream.”

Broken the law lately? Please drive courteously as well as legally.

J. David Vedder

Auburn