Letters to the Editor: Teen charged in Bramblett deaths should not be tried as adult

Kim Key

Auburn

Sad EasterSixty years ago today, April 2, 1961, was an Easter Sunday that I have never forgotten, and this year more than any other rises to my memory for too many of the wrong reasons.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

You see, I was a 14-year-old member of a white church youth group that met with a group of black kids at their church on Dynamite Hill (Center Street) in Birmingham after services the day before Arthur Shore, Rev. Shuttlesworth, and the other great ministers began the move to desegregate Birmingham – and later, with Dr. King, the South – and secure the vote for all. During that meeting even as they commended us for our bravery in trying to open doors, they asked us for our own safety not to keep it up because of what was about to begin.

It is such a sad Easter this year to think of the sacrifice of so many over the last 60 years and before that is being cast aside to perpetuate power.

Hank Gilmer

Auburn

Lip serviceScripture thunders: Thou shall not murder. Thus to oppose abortion fulfills God’s will. However, anti-abortion stances are often exploited and employed as a political club.