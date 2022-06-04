Letters to the editor: Thoughts about gun laws from a man whose granddaughter lives in Uvalde, Texas

One purpose only

First, a little about me. I have a 12-year-old granddaughter who lives and attends school in Uvalde, Texas. Fortunately a different school from site of the tragedy. I also come from a gun culture. My father took me hunting and trained me in the safe handling of firearms. We always hunted with a single-barrel 12 gauge. His philosophy was that if you needed more than one shot you shouldn’t be in the woods with a gun.

I joined the Marines and went to Vietnam in 1967. That was the time when the Armalite AR-15, or M-16 in the Marines, was issued to us. It was an improvement owing to the fact that it fired a smaller round and the rifleman could carry more of these lethal rounds. This combination of rifle/ammunition was designed for one purpose and one purpose only: TO KILL PEOPLE. A lot of research went into this design, and all of its flaws were researched in the rice paddies of Vietnam.

Why this rifle has become so popular among the civilian population is a mystery to me. Those of us who carried it in combat never want to see it ever again. All you should hunt with it are smaller game like coyotes and feral hogs. It is a PEOPLE KILLER and does not belong in civilian hands. You don’t need 20 rounds to kill a coyote or hog. The same is true of the .223/5.56 mm rounds fired by this and the many evolving iterations of the rifle. This rifle and this round are responsible for most of the mass killings by homicidal-suicidal individuals.

A simple act of Congress would make it illegal to manufacture, sell and own this type rifle. The same is true of the .223 round. This would also eliminate similar rifles like the Ruger Mini-14 semi-automatic. Problem solved. Unfortunately, you and I know this will never happen. Our elected leaders are bought and paid for by the gun lobby.

Now let’s talk about handguns.

Richard Shelby

Auburn

Down the drain

Major oil producers have declined oil production in the U.S. for the first time in 31 years despite increased demand worldwide according to a report by Reuters. Why are major producers shutting down refineries in Houston? Because they know when it all settles down the activist will be back at it and trying to shut them down again. So they aren’t going to waste money increasing production when they know it will be money down the drain.

Rusty Cooper

Auburn