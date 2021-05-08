Letters to the Editor: Today's GOP leaders are Republicans in name only

My hat’s off to Liz Cheney, to Mitt Romney, to Cindy McCain, and to the very few other Republicans who have called the party to come to its senses. Donald Trump initiated several Republican policy initiatives that have benefitted the country. That said, it’s critically important for Republicans to separate the man from the policies. While the policies may have been of benefit, the man has not. As Ms. Cheney pointed out yesterday, his continued utterly false claim that the election was “stolen” from him is “poisoning our democracy.” Polls indicate that 60-70% of Republicans still have doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, and this is entirely due to Trump. He tried very hard himself to steal the election, and was nearly successful. But his lie seems to have led Republican-controlled legislatures across the county to pass new laws to constrain and control future elections in ways no one thought necessary when Trump narrowly won the Presidency in 2016.