Letters to the Editor: Today's GOP leaders are Republicans in name only

In Name Only
My hat’s off to Liz Cheney, to Mitt Romney, to Cindy McCain, and to the very few other Republicans who have called the party to come to its senses. Donald Trump initiated several Republican policy initiatives that have benefitted the country. That said, it’s critically important for Republicans to separate the man from the policies. While the policies may have been of benefit, the man has not. As Ms. Cheney pointed out yesterday, his continued utterly false claim that the election was “stolen” from him is “poisoning our democracy.” Polls indicate that 60-70% of Republicans still have doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, and this is entirely due to Trump. He tried very hard himself to steal the election, and was nearly successful. But his lie seems to have led Republican-controlled legislatures across the county to pass new laws to constrain and control future elections in ways no one thought necessary when Trump narrowly won the Presidency in 2016.
Where are the true Republicans?
If there is a RINO (Republican in Name Only) anywhere, his name is Donald Trump, whose game is to play his party and his country for his benefit, and demean and divide us as he does. There are any number of principled and much more qualified Republicans to lead the party.
Richard Shelby exemplifies the type of person Republicans should be looking to now. Alabama’s greatest senator is about to retire. Mo Brooks is running for his seat. Donald Trump is endorsing Brooks. From statesman to demagogue, just like that? Only Alabama Republicans, who remain quiet, can speak to this.
My question is: why are you all so quiet? Why so tied to the Trump “personality cult,” rather than to the party and its principals, that you want to believe his lie and continue to support him? My worry is that you are drawn to the darker elements of Trump – the man who calls Mexicans rapists and gangbangers; who doesn’t condemn White Supremacists; who tried to overturn the election results with a riotous rally at the Capitol? Is that now Republican? Only grass-roots Republicans like those in this very red state, now so quiet, can say.
Fred Bennett
Auburn
Celebrate teachers
Teachers are so important in developing the next generation. They help them to learn and grow by providing one of the most powerful tools a young mind can wield: Knowledge.
With this week being Teacher Appreciation Week, we need to take a step back and recognize all that our great teachers do to support and prepare our students for the future.
That’s why I want to recognize my son’s teacher, Ms. Beverly Frazier. My son is enrolled in online learning with Alabama Destinations Career Academy. He struggled in a traditional brick and mortar setting, so we moved him to a school that offers more hands-on support.
Although it’s been an adjustment, he’s formed a strong bond over time with his Special Education teacher, Ms. Frazier. She goes above and beyond for her students and it shows through her dedication to being a thoughtful and caring educator. She gave Jordan the confidence to actively participate in class and fully engage in his learning. I honestly couldn’t have gotten through this year without her.