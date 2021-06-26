Letters to the editor: Voting rights controversy, our real first U.S. president, and sensible alternatives to college

Shameful reminder
The failure of passage (or even debate) of the “For the People” voting rights bill is a shameful reminder that one of our national parties fears democracy. Senator Thune’s defense of the Republican stance on Monday’s PBS News was unconvincing. He pointed out quite accurately that existing election procedures allowed for the best participation in a national election in decades last fall, but he failed to note how that very success has led to many Republican-led state legislatures, Alabama’s included, to try to make sure such participation could never happen again.
I hope that there is still the possibility of passing the John Lewis bill and/or the compromise proposed by Senator Manchin. Almost everyone can support reasonable voter ID requirements. But it is unconscionable for the Federal government to allow states or anybody to purposefully make voting difficult for a large number of qualified voters.
I am disappointed that retiring Senator Shelby failed to stand for such a basic principle as the right of every citizen to vote.
Charlotte Ward
Auburn
The first presidents
As we celebrate the noble heritage of this nation on July 4th, we have all been taught and assumed that George Washington was our first President. Right?
Well, as it turns out, he wasn't – by a long shot! There were 14 men who served as our "President" prior to Washington. Going back as far as 1774, our only form of national government was the Continental Congress and/or The Congress of the Confederation. When each session convened, a president was elected who served until the next session and was, consequently, our "President" for a time! It was only after the United States were formed and a Constitution was adopted that George Washington's election was ratified making him officially our President!
Down through the years, very little light has been focused on this fact, which is also a vital part or our American Heritage. Detailed information on this issue is available online at the link below. The Westin Hotel of Annapolis, Md., also has portraits of all 14 men displayed in the lobby.
Now you know! Have a safe Independence Day!
James W. Anderson
Talladega
Excellent alternatives
I read an editorial this week that suggested “community college should be free.” I attended a community college and I have no issue with the idea of free college and the “societal benefits” it may accrue. But, as the author mentioned, many object to the idea of free tuition because of the low rates of degree completion by community college students.
Other countries that provide free education, such as Greece, mitigate this concern by requiring students to take entrance examinations. These are designed to act as a net to catch the weak students and allow the rest to go forward. This benefits the state as well as the students themselves since these students could have spent their time more wisely in one of the many alternatives to a university degree.
Obviously, those who fail the entrance examination but truly wish to go to college can always retake the exams after possibly taking online courses in the subject matter areas.
The alternatives include technical colleges, which have a classroom focus but are all related to the job you want to get – think IT and nursing. You also have trade schools, which provide degrees for vocations like electrician, plumber, cosmetologist and welder. Many companies now also offer job training programs. Bootcamps are one of the latest alternatives to college. There are bootcamps – 2 to 3 month intensive courses – for all kinds of industries, including the software industry.
For many, these are excellent alternatives to a typical college education, which incidentally, depending on the degree, does not guarantee you a job.
Claude Fortin
Opelika