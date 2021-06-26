Letters to the editor: Voting rights controversy, our real first U.S. president, and sensible alternatives to college

Well, as it turns out, he wasn't – by a long shot! There were 14 men who served as our "President" prior to Washington. Going back as far as 1774, our only form of national government was the Continental Congress and/or The Congress of the Confederation. When each session convened, a president was elected who served until the next session and was, consequently, our "President" for a time! It was only after the United States were formed and a Constitution was adopted that George Washington's election was ratified making him officially our President!

Down through the years, very little light has been focused on this fact, which is also a vital part or our American Heritage. Detailed information on this issue is available online at the link below. The Westin Hotel of Annapolis, Md., also has portraits of all 14 men displayed in the lobby.

Now you know! Have a safe Independence Day!

James W. Anderson

Talladega

