Letters to the editor: You should get the facts before adopting an anti-gun agenda

The debate on guns is currently wrenching our society like few others. Why is this?

Herein I offer one explanation based on one simple fact. A recent Gallop poll suggests that 70% of Americans do not own guns. We can thus assume that most Americans are unfamiliar with guns.

If they are unfamiliar with guns, then where are they getting their information? The media. What does the media report? Bad news about guns. But is the news about guns really all bad?

I conducted a Google search on one simple question that I believe should be involved in the debate—“how often do Americans use guns for self-defense?” The numbers range from 60,000 to 3 million per year, so obviously it depends on who you ask. The average of the figures I found is 1,720,000.

One study directed by William English at Georgetown University found that “guns are used defensively by civilian firearms owners in approximately 1.67 million incidents per year…and in most defensive incidents (81.9%), no shot was fired.” Using simple math, that equates to 1,408,680 cases per year in which Americans are protecting themselves without firing a shot. Just with this one simple fact, the Supreme Court’s recent decision that Americans have the right to carry firearms outside of their home makes a lot more sense, doesn’t it?

If we are ever to engage in intelligent discussions about guns in our society, we need all of the facts – not just facts that drive an “anti-gun” agenda.

Alan Walker

Auburn

Help them

I see that Auburn now has a place where special needs children can go outdoors and have access to equipment that will allow them the joy of experiencing things that other children have been experiencing.

Where is Opelika? We have a pretty large group of children who are being underserved

We are great with pickleball courts but these children need to be considered too.

Are there areas in our schools where they can participate? Are any of our parks or even our famous Rocky Brook Rocket Train able to accommodate them?

I urge Parks & Rec and city council to repair this travesty and care for our vulnerable children.

Evelyn F. Mickle

Opelika