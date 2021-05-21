Letters to the editor: You're stuck on the roof during the COVID-19 flood and a helicopter shows up to save you...

Stuck on the roof
May I offer a 2021 version of the old joke about the man caught in a flood?
R.E. didn’t take the COVID-19 threat very seriously, so he ignored the communicable disease experts and their guidelines and continued to attend large political rallies and indoor services at his megachurch and refused to wear a mask, confident that God would take care of him, so when he died of COVID-19, he arrived in heaven in a bit of a bad temper.
“I was sure you would take care of me,” he told God.
His Heavenly Father answered him gently, “My child, I sent you Dr. Fauci, the CDC, and a choice of three excellent vaccines. What more did you expect?”
Charlotte Ward
Auburn