 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the editor: You're stuck on the roof during the COVID-19 flood and a helicopter shows up to save you...
0 comments
editor's pick

Letters to the editor: You're stuck on the roof during the COVID-19 flood and a helicopter shows up to save you...

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: Pfizer-BioNTech pledge 2B doses to poor nations

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Fauci says whether vaccinated Americans will need a booster shot may depend on possible variants during an interview on CBS “This Morning” Friday, May 21.

 Jim Lo Scalzo

Stuck on the roof

May I offer a 2021 version of the old joke about the man caught in a flood?

R.E. didn’t take the COVID-19 threat very seriously, so he ignored the communicable disease experts and their guidelines and continued to attend large political rallies and indoor services at his megachurch and refused to wear a mask, confident that God would take care of him, so when he died of COVID-19, he arrived in heaven in a bit of a bad temper.

“I was sure you would take care of me,” he told God.

His Heavenly Father answered him gently, “My child, I sent you Dr. Fauci, the CDC, and a choice of three excellent vaccines. What more did you expect?”

Charlotte Ward

Auburn

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert