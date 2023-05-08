Local leaders face no shortage of challenges when attempting to move critical energy and infrastructure development projects forward. However, one of the worst and most cumbersome for cities and municipalities, private investors, as well as local businesses and developers is our nation’s overly bureaucratic federal permitting process.

The federal permitting process moves far too slowly and, in doing so, threatens the viability of critical projects that could otherwise strengthen our infrastructure and our energy capabilities while powering local economies, creating much-needed jobs, and improving quality of life for our communities. In a nutshell, we need the permitting process to move at the speed of businesses, not the federal government.

Not only does our inefficient and complex permitting process delay the development of critical infrastructure and energy projects, it also drives up costs, increases risks for private investors, and reduces any incentive to invest. Ultimately, that just prevents the economic and quality-of-life benefits these projects could provide to local communities in Auburn and across Alabama. It is time to cut through the red tape.

Federal permitting reform will help unleash new investments in infrastructure and energy projects in Auburn and across the state, spurring economic development and revitalization. Moreover, it will help the United States develop our domestic energy capabilities more quickly and efficiently—creating jobs, strengthening our energy independence, and supporting American businesses in the process.

As mayor of Auburn, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges our broken, dysfunctional federal permitting process creates for local leaders, businesses, and communities. That is why I believe Congress must make federal permitting reform a priority in order to secure a stronger economic and energy future for Alabama and our entire nation. Senator Katie Britt and the entire Alabama congressional delegation should help lead on this critical issue.