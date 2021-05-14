What does Auburn need to be a more fun, happening place? These third graders have the answers!

Editor’s note: Students from Hollie Blakely’s third-grade class at Ogletree Elementary School in Auburn sent us letters sharing ideas for improving the city. A common theme was creating more ways for kids to get out of the house and away from computers. Enjoy!
Super bungee trampoline
I love downtown Auburn! It's such a cool place, but I have noticed so many alleyways, which I believe is a waste of space. We need to fill them in. That is why I want a giant bungee trampoline to put between the buildings.
One reason is that kids can meet other kids their same age. They can also go shop and eat lunch. Another reason is it can go up to 35 feet high. They are also safe. We would have grown up assistants and there would be ropes attaching to your kid, so they don't fly off. Another reason is that you can practice so you can be good on a regular trampoline. You might be worrying that the college kids might skip class to play on the trampoline, but we need an age limit and that would be fifteen.
It would be an honor if you would consider helping me get a super bungee trampoline. Thank you for reading my letter and thinking about my idea.
Hughes Daniel
Aquarium
I think that Auburn is a safe place to live, and we have many things to do here, like go to Auburn’s football games, or even go camping.
When I lived in Korea, my family enjoyed going to an aquarium. I think Auburn should have an aquarium, too. First, Auburn doesn’t have a beach, so we can’t see clear water. Another reason is we don’t really have a place here to buy live fish. In Korea, they sell fish at the aquarium. Most importantly, we can’t see fish and animals that live in the ocean. It is fun to watch animals swimming and playing in the water. My favorite ocean animals are dolphins.
I know that you might be thinking that an aquarium would cost a lot of money to build, but there would be tickets to buy if people wanted to visit.
Would you please think about my ideas? And if you build an aquarium, would you please put in many lights and make the water super shiny?
Thank you and have a great day!
Grace Lee
Legoland
Auburn is a wonderful place to live! There are a lot of great stores like Target and WalMart. There is also Chewacla Park near my neighborhood that my family plans to visit soon.
Once my family visited a LEGOLAND, and it was so fun! It made me realize how few places there are in Auburn for kids to go and play. So, I think that we should build a LEGOLAND here in Auburn.
One reason a LEGOLAND would be a good addition to our community is that in summer or on weekends kids can go there and use their creativity. Another reason is that we would not have to drive out of town to do something fun. The coolest part of LEGOLAND is that when you go in the elevator a disco ball comes down! I could stay in there all day! I know you might think the kids would steal the Legos, but they could put a few free Legos in the room for the kids to take home.
I would like to ask the people of Auburn to consider bringing a LEGOLAND here for the kids. Thank you for taking the time to read my ideas.
London Gipson
Zoo
I think that Auburn is a great place to live because of many wonderful restaurants and places to go! A few of my favorite places are Jim Bob’s, which has yummy catfish and fries, and Surge is a fun place to get some energy out. However, I think one thing Auburn should have is its own zoo. One reason we need our own zoo is so we wouldn’t have to travel almost two hours to Georgia or Montgomery to visit a zoo. Another reason is that it would be a way to get out of the house and do something that inspires you. Actually, seeing animals in person and watching them helps us learn more about them. The final reason is that there are many people that like to look at animals every now and then. It's good for people to get outside in the open air when they‘re not being entertained. I know there might not be a perfect place to build the zoo, but if someone is willing to sell some land, the city could buy the land to build a wonderful zoo. So, will you please consider telling the leaders of Auburn to please add a zoo in our town? Thank you very much for reading my letter!
Carter Rigsby
Water park
I think Auburn is a great place because it's such a nice quiet town and there's not much crime. There are also nice restaurants here. My favorites are El Dorado and Taco Mama. However, I think something we need to add to Auburn is a huge water park with some stores that we don't have here, and maybe some roller coasters, too.
One reason I think we should add this to Auburn is that we have to drive all the way to LaGrange, Georgia to just get to a smaller water park. Another reason is we don't have very many stores here. Plus, the stores we do have aren't very popular. My sister would love to have a Lululemon here, and I'd love to have a real toy store. A third reason is that people go out of town to have fun because there are not many places to have fun here, and if we added this to Auburn, we could make lots of money and we could use it to make Auburn a better and safer place. Plus, people wouldn't have to go out of town to have some fun. You might be thinking we don't have enough money to do that, but we could do fundraisers, or we could get an investor and pay him/her back with the money we make from the park.
Please consider my ideas of getting this park. Thank you for taking time from your day to read my letter.
Hazel Ward
Summer camp
There are many fine and fun things about our city. For example, Auburn University’s campus is very beautiful. Also, the indoor swimming pool on campus is awesome, especially in the winter. But I have had wonderful experiences in other cities, doing fun things with other kids my age, too. I think a summer camp in Auburn would be a fun activity to offer because kids would get new experiences.
A summer camp would be great because friends could get together and enjoy spending time together. Also, it will give kids a lifetime experience that will help them learn independence and learn things they will need to know in real life. The best thing about a summer camp here in Auburn is that you would not need to travel a long way to take your kids to do what they enjoy. I know some of you might be thinking it will be a huge responsibility, but we could make sure the kids are always supervised, which would make their parents feel better about sending their children there. Auburn is a pretty safe community, after all.
So, will the citizens of Auburn please think about bringing a summer camp together in Auburn? Thank you for taking time in your busy day to read my letter.
Sincerely,
Anna Israel
Big shoe store
Auburn is a great place to live. There are many places to go to have fun with friends. I like to play on the playground at McDonalds. Playing in pools is fun too.
I would love to see a big shoe store come to Auburn. One reason I think we should have a shoe store is because the other shoe stores don’t have the shoes that some people want, like Jordans. Another reason that a large shoe store would be nice is that everyone in the family could find shoes in the same store, instead of going all over town. The best thing about a big shoe store would be that we could try on the shoes to get the best fit, and we can’t do that if we have to order them online. I know you might think that we wouldn’t have a good place to put a large shoe store, but we could just put it in the empty Steinmart store at the mall. Then we wouldn’t even have to build a new building.
Can you please think about adding a large shoe store in Auburn? Thank you for reading my letter.
Ja'Coryian Johnson
Bike trails
Auburn is a great place to live because it has good restaurants, and also places to go work out and play at parks like Hickory Dickory. One thing I think Auburn should have more of is bike trails.
First, it would be fun having more places to explore outdoors. Second, riding bikes gives kids more exercise and gets them away from so much TV and video games. The best thing about having more bike trails here is that it would be a wonderful way to relax and have fun outside of school. I know you might be thinking that it may cost a lot of money to make more bike trails, and even cause more bike accidents, but you could make kids have to take a bike safety class before they could use the trails.
So please think about adding more bike trails. Thank you for reading my letter and thinking about my ideas.
Carlos Candela-Serrano
Extra athletic fields and courts
Auburn is a great place to live. The crime rate is low, so it feels safe living here. The weather is nice here, too. I think that Auburn should add more athletic fields for practicing and playing sports like soccer and football. More tennis courts for kids to use would also be great.
The first reason this is a good idea is that citizens can play games in the fields. The second reason is that they can play in front of an audience. Kids really like having their family and friends watch their games. The best reason is that you can practice there and get even better at the sports you enjoy. I know you might think it would cost a lot of money to buy all the seats in the stands, but citizens of Auburn can get better at sports like soccer and football, while having fun.
Will you please consider the need of more fields? Thank you for reading my letter!
Alvin Yang
Amusement park
I really love Auburn, and it is a great place to live because it is a very clean and beautiful city. Also, there is very little crime here. The best thing about Auburn is that all the people are very kind and friendly. That is why Auburn is a great place to live. I think Auburn could be even better if we could have a have a big park with pools, ziplines, and roller coasters.
One reason is I’m always so bored on weekends. I have a play date and my friends and I don’t have anything to do. If we had a water park with an amusement park, we would have something to do. It would be so fun to spend the day there with my friends. Another reason is when you just want to ride roller coasters you could, but if you just want to play in the water, you could do just that. The best reason I think this would be great is because now we must drive to Disney or go to a water park in Atlanta. Also, you wouldn’t have to decide where to go when you could just go to one place to do it all.
I know that you might be worried about having to pay for everything. But we could set up food carts and tiny shops so we could make enough money to pay for the park.
I hope you will consider getting a water park with an amusement park for the wonderful people in Auburn. Thank you for taking your time to read my letter.
Reagan Gibson
Another vote for bike trails
Auburn is a great place to live because you can watch Auburn sports games and eat awesome food. Auburn also has great schools, and Auburn has little league sports teams that you can be part of.
To make Auburn an even better place to live I think we should have more bike trails or paths. One reason is that we need more space to ride our bikes. Another reason is that some people don't live close to bike trails. The best reason is that people need a real path on the bike trail so it's not too bumpy. I know you may be thinking that little kids might get too tired or get hurt on bike trails. We could have a separate trail for only the younger kids.
So, will you please think about more mountain bike trails or paths in the city of Auburn? Thank you so much for reading my letter.
Hank Cochran
Another vote for Legoland
I think the Auburn-Opelika area is a great place to live because there are many places for families to go to enjoy time together. My family really likes going to Golden Corral, especially getting ice cream from the machines and picking our own toppings. I also like going to Walmart and Target. I like to get a smoothie from Starbucks, too. I think one thing that would make our community even better is getting our own Legoland. One reason Auburn should get a Legoland is that friends could meet up and work together to build cool things. Another reason you should add Legoland is that we really don’t have many good places to play in Auburn. The best thing about a Legoland is that it is a great place to go to get kids away from TV and video games. I know some people might not want a Legoland because they may think it will take up too much space. Maybe we could add it to Tiger Town where there are many extra parking spaces. So, will you please think about getting a Legoland for the kids? Thank you for taking time to read my idea.
Nariah Lee
Sportsplex
I really love living in Auburn because there are a lot of stores close to most neighborhoods, like Walmart and Dollar Tree. We don't have to drive far to get the things we need. I also think the schools in Auburn are great. The teachers at my school are nice, and we have many wonderful resources like books and computers.
One thing I think Auburn needs to be even better is a nice sportsplex. I think Auburn should have a nice sportsplex because a lot of teams have games, and the team might get confused on which field to go to if the fields are in too many locations around the city. Another reason we need a sportsplex is because many teams must wait for other teams to finish with practice before they can use the field. We are having to share only a few fields right now. The best reason for building a sportsplex it that it would bring in people from other cities and they would spend their money there, which could be a way for our city to make more money.
I know you might be thinking we’d have to cut down a lot of trees to make an area for a sportsplex, but we could use an area that has already been cleared.
So will you please think about the need for a sportsplex here in Auburn? Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.
Tekaja Thomas
A specific suggestion for a water park
I really like living in the Auburn-Opelika area because it's a quiet community with not too much crime, and there are not too many natural disasters. Plus, we have great weather, too. To make our community an even better place, I would like a Shipwreck Island here, just like they have in Panama City Beach, Florida.
One reason I would like a Shipwreck Island is because you can visit when it’s warm and you can ride very high water slides there and get very wet! Another reason is that it would be great to have another place where we can go swimming. You can also just relax in the chairs if you do not want to swim. The best thing about Shipwreck Island is that you have so many slides you can ride, like the lazy river (not a slide). It goes all the way around the park. If you stay long enough you will be able to eat their delicious food, too. Their cheese dip is my favorite!
I know you may think that there isn't enough room in town and that it would cost a lot of money, but I think we can put it in an empty place at Tiger Town, and since people love Shipwreck Island, our community would get a bunch of money from out of town visitors, especially in the summer.
Will you please consider my idea for our own Shipwreck Island? Thank you for sharing my idea with the people in Auburn.
Brooklyn Miller
Another vote for a big shoe store
Auburn is an amazing city, you know. We have many wonderful things, like Auburn football games, the Auburn Mall, and great restaurants, like Laredo’s and Applebee's. One thing Auburn does not have is a bigger shoe store. My family and I must drive to Birmingham or shop online for our shoes. I think that Auburn should have larger shoe stores with a better selection of shoes.
One reason is that you would only have one stop for the whole family instead of many small stores. Another reason is that you could find shoes you like much easier when you could see them and try them on. Most importantly, you could get shoes you want instead of settling for shoes that are average. Who wants to buy shoes just like everyone else’s? I know you're thinking that is probably too expensive to build, but people would shop there and spend lots of money:]
Please consider getting bigger shoe stores in Auburn. Thank you for taking time to read my letter! Have a great day!
Ella Claire Lucas
Another aquarium
Auburn is such a wonderful place to live! It has several parks and places to enjoy. I really love Hickory Dickory Park, and my family enjoys bowling and the arcade at Good Times. I have traveled to other cities like Atlanta to do some fun things too. I think it would be awesome if Auburn could have an aquarium like the one in Atlanta.
One reason having our own aquarium would be good is that people would not have to drive two hours just to see animals. Another reason we should have an aquarium is because people could lose their kids in Atlanta because larger cities are more dangerous. Parents, I know you do not want to hear “Are we there yet?” one hundred times, so it would be awesome to have an aquarium right here in Auburn. I know you may be thinking it is going to cost the city way too much money, but we can set up a fundraiser on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.