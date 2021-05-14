What does Auburn need to be a more fun, happening place? These third graders have the answers!

I think that Auburn is a great place to live because of many wonderful restaurants and places to go! A few of my favorite places are Jim Bob’s, which has yummy catfish and fries, and Surge is a fun place to get some energy out. However, I think one thing Auburn should have is its own zoo. One reason we need our own zoo is so we wouldn’t have to travel almost two hours to Georgia or Montgomery to visit a zoo. Another reason is that it would be a way to get out of the house and do something that inspires you. Actually, seeing animals in person and watching them helps us learn more about them. The final reason is that there are many people that like to look at animals every now and then. It's good for people to get outside in the open air when they‘re not being entertained. I know there might not be a perfect place to build the zoo, but if someone is willing to sell some land, the city could buy the land to build a wonderful zoo. So, will you please consider telling the leaders of Auburn to please add a zoo in our town? Thank you very much for reading my letter!