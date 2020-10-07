Mary Belk: Our town is losing its face

No offense to Noah Webster, but sometimes definitions can be misleading.

Take the word progress. It means to move forward, but what does forward mean? Some seem to think that forward indicates going on to something better, but that’s not always the case.

If I’m standing on the bank of a sewage pond and take a few steps forward, I’ve gone forward but not to something better. Unless, of course, I was chased there by a warthog.

Seems that what we call progress can cover a spectrum of events. The good, the bad and the ugly. It all started with Adam and Eve. There they were in a lush garden, with food to spare and a few animals to tend.

One day, Eve put on her best set of fig leaves and batted her lashes at Adam. “I’m getting tired of eating from those same old fruit trees,” she said sweetly. “Let’s move on to that forbidden apple tree.” And they did, so they were forced to move on east of Eden to the land of Nod where they had to work for a living.

Another experiment in progress backfired about 9,000 years ago when the Natufians settled down near modern day Amman, Jordan. As archaeologists uncovered this Neolithic village, they found homes with man-made white plaster floors. Plaster is an expensive taste.