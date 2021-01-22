Mary Belk: Testing the adage that you never get something for nothing

This tweaked my interest since my charcoal grill had recently died. All I had to do was tour a nearby resort area.

I unenthusiastically drove the 20 miles to a man-made lake that turned out to be the color of stewed prunes. I parked the car and plodded up the steps of the office building, a depressing quadruple-wide trailer. Inside, the walls were battleship gray and the furniture pea-soup green.

A young woman dressed in jeans and a tie-dye T-shirt greeted me and led me to a table by the window. Spreading her documents out like an oversized fan, she began her sales pitch using words that were clipped and choppy like someone practicing an unfamiliar language.

She took a drag on her Marlboro letting a cloud of choky fumes float from her nostrils into mine. Apparently, she hadn’t heard the news about second-hand smoke. I turned toward the open window as a woebegone-looking couple walked by. The man clutched a miniature grill under his arm. I squirmed uncomfortably on the naugahyde chair. I knew in that moment I’d given up my Saturday afternoon to end up with nothing more than a Barbie grill. I had a feeling this was going to cool my heart and make me humble.