Opinion: AU parent and professor believes in university's leadership

In response to negative stories about opening the Auburn University campus in the fall due to COVID-19, I shared an insider’s perspective as both an AU professor and AU parent. As the spring semester begins, reports have surfaced about tensions between professors and AU leadership. My perspective is again quite different, but I believe it aligns with most of the AU community.

Fall in Review

By any metric, AU has performed exceptionally. AU’s COVID-19 Operations Committee and Response Team members work long and stressful hours, assuming immense responsibility for campus safety. It would be unrealistic to expect a flawless execution in such a complex and fluid environment, but AU leadership works tirelessly to build a culture of resiliency based on communication and flexibility. These sentiments were echoed by Dr. Deborah Birx from the White House Coronavirus Task Force when she visited campus.