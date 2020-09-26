Our View: A frivolous lawsuit filed by no stranger to controversy

A frivolous
The only surprise that comes with a federal lawsuit over Gov. Kay Ivey’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in Alabama is that it took so long to surface.
On Thursday, seven Alabama residents or business owners filed suit against Ivey and state public health officer Dr. Scott Harris over mitigation measures implemented to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The litigants are represented by Roy Moore, who is no stranger to controversy.
The plaintiffs seek a preliminary restraining order and want the statewide mask order overturned, as well as restrictions on capacity in churches, although that mandate is no longer in force. They also seek compensatory damages.
A hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Huntsville before U.S. District Judge Liles Burke.
Judge Burke should throw out the case.
The argument by Moore and his plaintiffs that the mask order, capacity limitations, and business closings violate constitutional freedoms pales in comparison to the coronavirus mitigation measures and their apparent effectiveness in tamping down the outbreak in Alabama.
And capacity restrictions are not limited to churches; they have been applied to any gathering. The potential for spread of the virus among people in a crowded church is the same as in a crowded movie theatre, and those were shuttered for months.
According to the state health department, more than 148,000 people in Alabama have contracted COVID-19 and 2,506 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Roy Moore characterizes Harris’s recommendations and Ivey’s orders as “tyrannical abuse of power.”
We’d call it cautious and responsible leadership.
