Our View: A frivolous lawsuit filed by no stranger to controversy

The only surprise that comes with a federal lawsuit over Gov. Kay Ivey’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in Alabama is that it took so long to surface.

On Thursday, seven Alabama residents or business owners filed suit against Ivey and state public health officer Dr. Scott Harris over mitigation measures implemented to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The litigants are represented by Roy Moore, who is no stranger to controversy.

The plaintiffs seek a preliminary restraining order and want the statewide mask order overturned, as well as restrictions on capacity in churches, although that mandate is no longer in force. They also seek compensatory damages.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Huntsville before U.S. District Judge Liles Burke.

Judge Burke should throw out the case.