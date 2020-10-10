Our View: A transparent, accurate look at COVID-19 in our schools

A transparent,

accurate look

at COVID-19

in our schools

Embellishment is human nature. The more times a story is told, the more it evolves until eventually, it may have little resemblance to the original facts.

That may be the sort of thinking behind Alabama School Superintendent Eric Mackey’s plan to establish a COVID dashboard for public schools in Alabama.

The initiative will draw information about the number of positive cases among students, staff and faculty members, and will be available online to provide the public with accurate data about the incidence of COVID infection in the public schools.

“We want to be fully transparent so that people know that there are cases in the community,” Mackey said in one news report.

Information will be broken down by school system, but not by individual schools, and will be a component of the Alabama Department of Public Health website, which maintains a statewide aggregation of data on cases, hospitalizations and deaths.