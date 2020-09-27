Our View: Alabama seems to finally gather traction with its prison problem

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alabama’s prison system is broken. Stunningly overcrowded and understaffed, the prisons are a warehouse for the mentally ill who receive inadequate treatment, a sort of fight club for violent inmates, and a petri dish for contagious disease such as COVID-19.

This situation didn’t materialize overnight. The challenges have worsened through the years while state lawmakers hemmed and hawed and wrung hands over what to do.

Meanwhile, the court system stuff more and more inmates into the state’s penitentiaries until they were bursting at the seams.

When the board of Pardons and Paroles began releasing some violent offenders to alleviate overcrowding, the state restructured the board and replaced its leadership.

Twice within 18 months, the U.S. Justice Department declared the treatment of inmates in Alabama prisons unconstitutional, and the federal government has threatened to take over the prison system if the state doesn’t make significant changes.

There is light at the end of the tunnel.