Our View: Postal Service rate increase will leave many 'stamping mad'

Next year will bring higher prices at the post office. Anyone who didn’t see this coming hasn’t been paying attention, but it’s sure to make consumers “stamping” mad.

It makes sense that the advent of e-mail and instant messaging apps would have a deleterious effect on the postal service.

Between 2001 and 2016, correspondence mail between households dropped by more than 60 percent, according to a study by the USPS Inspector General.

During the same period, changes in the way the postal service funds pensions and new requirements passed in the Bush administration have had a significant effect on the service’s finances.

Now with the coronavirus pandemic, the Postmaster General anticipates a $13 billion shortfall, projecting the USPS will run out of money in 2024 without significant regulatory changes from Congress.