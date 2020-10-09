Our View: put web access where needed

Families should

take advantage

of new vouchers

for web access

A cattle rancher hired a young fellow to help with many of the chores on the farm, and while the new laborer wasn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer, the rancher was pleased by the young man’s industrious work ethic.

After a while, he noticed that his cattle weren’t maintaining their weight.

He checked with his farmhand to determine how he’d been feeding them, and they went on a drive into the pasture so the young man could show him.

The farmhand pointed to an overflowing feeder in a pasture adjacent to the one that corralled the cattle.

“Son,” the rancher said, “you’ve gotta put the corn where the cows can get at it.”

State officials might be similarly puzzled about a $100 million program to increase internet usage among low-income families.

In August, the state’s Broadband Connectivity for Students program mailed 250,000 vouchers to low-income families to underwrite the cost of internet service during the pandemic.