Steve Flowers: The Dixiecrats and 1948 Truman

Mr. Sam

Another famous Texas politician, Sam Rayburn, was Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Mr. Sam ruled the House with an iron hand, craftily shepherding FDR’s New Deal legislation through Congress.

Mr. Sam had a private office tucked away in the basement of the Capitol. It was right under the House Chamber.

Mr. Sam Rayburn, the Speaker, would also refer to himself as the chairman of the board of education. He would invite aspiring congressmen to join him every afternoon at 3 p.m. for a board meeting.

His cubbyhole board of education would only hold about 12-18 members. Therefore, you knew you had arrived when you received one of Mr. Sam’s invitations to his meeting.

Mr. Sam would promptly look at his watch at 3, adjourn Congress, and stroll downstairs to his board meeting where they would enjoy Bourbon and branchwater.

Since Harry really had nothing much to do as vice president, Mr. Sam extended him a standing invitation to his board meeting. Harry was a regular as they enjoyed their good Kentucky Bourbon and Texas branchwater.