TURNER: No one likes it, but autumn football would risk lives

People laughed anyway when Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey non-jokingly warned months ago that if we wanted college football this season, we’d better mask up.
Alabama has a population of 4.9 million.
Alabama also seems to have 4.9 million experts with an opinion on COVID-19.
Facing the facts
There can be in autumn 2020 no true national champion crowned in college football.
Like it or not, that is where the sport stands, as conference after conference either cancels its season or postpones it with the hope of playing in the spring.
And that is the true, best option that remains. Move the 2020 college football season to spring 2021, and reboot thereafter.
Because despite how diehard we fans are about our love of college football, and despite the obvious desire of hard-working players to reap the rewards of their labor with the joy of competition on the field, this stone-cold hard fact remains: Lives remain at risk.
Players, coaches, workers, fans… It only takes the loss of one father, one mother, one brother or sister to realize the cost of taking a risk too soon, especially when we finally seem to be making progress in pushing back this ugly coronavirus monster.
In the Oscar-winning movie Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe, there is a popular line spoken that remains in our societal vernacular today, when after Crowe’s character slayed all of his bloodthirsty competition in the coliseum and he turned to the stunned audience and cried out, “Are you not entertained?!?”
Yes, they were; at the cost of all the slaughtered dead guys lying around.
COVID-19 is a much more realistic and silent killer, obviously, than the fictional sword of a gladiator. Nevertheless, we cannot and should not for any reason whatsoever allow our culture and society to practice a disregard for human life to enjoy a sport.
COVID-19, despite what you might think, still presents that danger. We’re making progress, and hope remains that a cure or vaccine can be found by the end of the year. But the facts state we’re not out of the woods yet, and we can’t just wish away the facts.
A football game isn’t worth risking the health of our future doctors, teachers, engineers, scientists or any other young man or woman associated with today’s college football programs.
What’s to gain?
The fabled Southeastern Conference, long bragging of itself as the best and most powerful conference in college football, is carefully weighing the options of playing a limited, conference-only fall schedule.
So if the SEC plays, what will be gained on the field? At most, in way of titles within reasonable credibility, would be an SEC conference crown.
Special, indeed, but not the grand prize our teams seek and expect every season.
It also would allow players to get on the field and compete and earn stats, for which the few who go on to earn millions in the NFL could use for their player portfolio.
And yes, it would provide critical revenue and a few weeks of entertainment for the rest of us.
Here also is your hypocrisy confession: If the SEC plays this fall, yours truly will be among the likely millions watching from somewhere. But…
Our role in it
That said, as much as we all love college football in autumn, the best season of the year for many of us, we – the SEC, fans and affected businesses all – should begin now thinking of moving the season to spring, figuring out how to capitalize on that option, and focus on ways we as individuals and as a nation have not yet committed to doing in how we fight COVID-19 in a unified fashion to save lives.
That means for many, getting much more serious about how we react to the seriousness of what threatens sport and lives alike. Sadly, far too many of us have yet to concede that, and here we are.
Some have made many sacrifices, others have made none.
Do that, and the games – that’s right, games – can be played for fun, livelihood and entertainment again.
Will football save us?
Who knows. Perhaps college football decades into the future will be looked back upon as the entity that in some minds did even more than science and medicine in curing the world of a deadly global pandemic. Our passion for it here is the motivation that might make a difference.
Fall and winter are coming.
If we don’t get more serious and unified in how we battle this silent killer, such as actually wearing masks and social distancing, like it or not, believe it’s real or not, we might not have sports come spring.
Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. He can be contacted at tturner@oanow.com and followed on Twitter @troyturnernews.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!