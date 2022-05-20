Tags
A 40-year-old man was killed by a train in Auburn on Sunday evening.
Auburn Ward 5 Councilman Steven Dixon was found guilty Tuesday in Auburn Municipal Court of continuing to rent out his basement after the City…
Having completed only 5⅓ innings, Sunday's game was ruled a "no contest."
Whether it's a modest cottage or a luxury townhouse, there are specific features homebuyers are always looking for in property, no matter their tax bracket.
PHENIX CITY — The Red Devils did it.
New Auburn University president Chris Roberts said he’ll be meeting with Allen Greene in the coming weeks, as the athletics director’s contrac…
Auburn's bullpen pitched eight scoreless innings en route a 6-4 comeback against Alabama on Saturday.
A Lee County Grand Jury found no probable cause and decided not to file any criminal charges against the suspect involved in an alleged road r…
A Valley man has been charged with manslaughter, elderly abuse and first-degree neglect following an investigation into the death of his 72-ye…
