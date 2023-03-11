Paddy and Teddy are a bonded pair of boys. Their mommy had to go to the nursing home and could... View on PetFinder
Paddy
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Opelika has gone Hollywood in a new video spot for the short film series Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.
“We’re 33-0. A lot of teams can’t say that. And we completed the mission.”
It's been 30 years since Bruce Pearl first became a head coach. Those who played for him then remember a man who hasn't changed much in the th…
A media representative from Texas Roadhouse said the chain is targeting an early 2024 opening.
As the new Buc-ee’s prepares for opening out along exit 50 on I-85 in Auburn, surrounding city infrastructure is beginning to be put into plac…