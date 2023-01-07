 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU GYMNASTICS

PERFECT 10: Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee scores perfect 10 on beam to start 2023 with a bang

Auburn Gymnastics preview meet

Suni Lee performs on beam. Auburn gymnastics preview meet on Friday, Dec. 16 in Neville Arena.

 Adam Sparks /

Suni Lee has done it again.

The superstar started 2023 with a supernova, scoring a perfect 10 on beam at the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas.

Lee threw down a perfect routine, marking the fourth perfect 10 on beam in her career.

Watch her routine here.

No. 5 Auburn opened its season Saturday paired with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA in the headliner session at the Super 16, which brought 16 of the country’s best and most notable teams together for four quads.

Lee won the event’s beam competition with the perfect 10, scoring better than anyone in the competition.

Lee, the Olympic all-around champion at the Tokyo Games, has helped torch the record book at Auburn.

It’s Lee’s sixth perfect 10 of her career, far and away the most by any gymnast in Auburn program history.

Auburn’s updated all-time 10 list is as follows:

  • Becky Erwin, Floor, 2/27/93
  • Becky Erwin, Floor, 3/10/93
  • Sarah Wentworth, Bars, 3/5/00
  • Sally Cantrell, Beam, 1/20/02
  • Rachael Tarantino, Beam, 1/7/04
  • Suni Lee, Bars, 2/5/22
  • Suni Lee, Beam, 2/25/22
  • Suni Lee, Beam, 3/4/22
  • Derrian Gobourne, Floor, 3/4/22
  • Suni Lee, Bars, 3/19/22
  • Suni Lee, Beam, 4/2/22
  • Suni Lee, Beam, 1/7/23
