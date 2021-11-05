Pittman and Etheredge combine for three scores as Auburn High defeats Baker for playoff win

Clyde Pittman connected with Cam Etheredge for three touchdowns and Auburn High defeated Baker 39-3 on Friday night in Duck Samford Stadium.

Etheredge says he’s never played with a quarterback as accurate as Pittman. Pittman says that Etheredge is sure-handed, a great route runner and a great player.

The pair put those words into reality and proved that and more on Friday night.

Auburn High led 21-3 at the half and never looked back.

Pittman was 9-of-13 for 95 yards with three touchdown passes all going to Etheredge.

“He puts the ball on the money, like I said,” Etheredge said of Pittman. “He knows the offense well. I’ve never played with a quarterback that throws as accurate as he does.”

Two of those touchdown connections came in the first half. On both plays, Etheredge snaked his way through the defense before finding himself wide open in the corners of the end zone.

Both times, Pittman delivered a strike to his big-time target for a score.

The pair linked up for the third and final time in the third quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass to put Auburn High up 32-3 — leading the way for the backups to come in.