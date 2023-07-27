This weekend will a special one for poetry and music lovers.

You can listen to musical artists at Opelika's Patio Bar at Botanic all weekend long. Do you have a way with words? You can recite poetry, admire others’ writing or both at Coffee Mafia’s open mic poetry night in Auburn.

If neither of those events piqued your interest, no worries. Here’s a list of weekend events happening in the Auburn-Opelika region:

All weekend long

Live Music on the Patio Bar: You can listen to live music for free all weekend long at Opelika's Patio Bar at Botanic. Tyrone Moultrie will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Mick Billingsley from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Broker’s from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and Mark and Jessica from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Please visit www.shopbotanic.com for the Patio Bar’s open hours. You can find the bar at 1702 Frederick Road.

Saturday

Farm Stand on The Lawn: You can enjoy and support local vendors at The Lawn at Hey Day Market. From now until Aug. 26, the 211 South College St. restaurant will continue to open its Farm Stand to the public every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Please visit Hey Day Market’s website for more information.

Sunday

Sunday Soul Brunch: The Hey Day Market will have its recurring Sunday Soul Brunch from 12 to 2 p.m. The Brunch will have local artists performing soulful music from the '70s and '80s. Guests can enjoy brunch and cocktails. Visit Hey Day Market’s website for more information.

Poetry Night: The Coffee Mafia in Auburn will host a free open mic poetry night at 4 p.m. Sunday. If you want to participate, you can bring an original piece or recite a published work. For more information, visit the All Events website.