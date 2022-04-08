Tags
In a high-stakes environment, Suni Lee delivered once again.
Loved ones are raising money for the family of Loachapoka coach and teacher Jeff Klein, who has been hospitalized in Columbus, Ga.
Auburn’s going to nationals.
Suni Lee dazzled again — twirling high above the Neville Arena floor, flying from bar to bar, then flipping free through the air.
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County SWAT Team recovered “a large amount of narcotics, firearms and gambling devices” on Saturday whil…
An Auburn University student was found dead in a dorm residence hall Wednesday, and forensic analysts are working to determine the cause of de…
Nearly 16 years after the disappearance of Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski, Rick Ennis is on trial for murder in connection with her death.
As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the r…
Opelika High School has been locked down Thursday since 8:30 a.m. after the school received a threatening call.
Drew Watson was buzzing with confidence.
