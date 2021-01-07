promo school
An Opelika city school is moving to remote learning due to COVID-19.
"The Auburn Family — I believe it's strong. And I believe that those that have come before me, and those that have been a part of Auburn University — they're important."
East Alabama counties saw a large increase in new reported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday due to a delay in testing and reporting to the Alabama De…
Opelika boys basketball coach Emanuel Brown has resigned four games into his tenure with the Bulldogs.
Two shootings in Phenix City left two dead and two injured during the weekend.
After protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville condemned the violence on Wednesday evening, calling it “despi…
Opelika’s City Council will vote again on a request from Cracker Barrel for an alcohol license at its Tuesday meeting after denying the reques…
Communities across the state of Alabama have had their dark share of racially motivated violence as white mobs lynched over 360 African Americ…
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.