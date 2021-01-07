promo school

 Skip to main content
Opelika High School graduation 2020

Opelika High School graduated its seniors Friday in ceremonies that began at 8:30 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m. due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Students and their families were spaced out. Students were able to walk across the stage and get their diploma before exiting the stage.

