promo senate

Mo Brooks speaks during the Tommy Tuberville election night watch party in Montgomery on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Changing tune
Mo Brooks, other Alabama politicians react to protest, A3
An Opelika city school is moving to remote learning due to COVID-19.
"The Auburn Family — I believe it's strong. And I believe that those that have come before me, and those that have been a part of Auburn University — they're important."
East Alabama counties saw a large increase in new reported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday due to a delay in testing and reporting to the Alabama De…
Opelika boys basketball coach Emanuel Brown has resigned four games into his tenure with the Bulldogs.
Communities across the state of Alabama have had their dark share of racially motivated violence as white mobs lynched over 360 African Americ…
Two shootings in Phenix City left two dead and two injured during the weekend.
"My message to Auburn would be to kind of back off and give him some time ... I think they're going to be really impressed because he's kind of what you want in a head coach."
Opelika’s City Council will vote again on a request from Cracker Barrel for an alcohol license at its Tuesday meeting after denying the reques…
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.
"We just ask that you please help us help you, your family and your community so that we do not have to say goodbye to 139 more.”
